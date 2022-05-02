Kahler Grand Hotel employees fighting for more money

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Workers at the Kahler Grand Hotel are in the process of negotiating a new contract with its management company Kinseth Hospitality and the hotel's owner Javon Brea.
While worker pay is part of the issue, employees are also wanting back their sick days and paid time off they lost because of the pandemic.
According to Unite Here Local 17 it's been a struggle. On Sunday, the hospitality union had a rally for the workers to show unity.
Cliff Martin a representative for the union says Kahler employees will be prepared to strike if their demands are not met. They want bigger paychecks to offset the rising cost of living in Rochester.
Unite Here Local 17 says employees at the hotel are making less compared to other hospitality workers in The Med City. The union claims that some workers are starting off making between $13-$14 an hour and Kinseth has been violating employee contracts.
"We found that in a number of departments they're not paying workers what is legally required in their contract they currently have," says staff rep Lenny Cane. "There are workers being paid below the contract as it stipulates its wage should be based on their seniority and job position. There should be another back pay settlement that we're in the middle of fighting for again and they're continuing to stall on that."
Unite Here Local 17 also says business is booming for the Kahler Grand Hotel but staffing levels are not at pre-covid levels.