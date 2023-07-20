Kahler employees protest over paid time off

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At 11:30 AM on Thursday, more than 10 Kahler employees held a protest outside the Kahler Grand Hotel over their loss of paid time off.
Employees at the Kahler protested during their breaks outside the hotel until 1 PM. One Kahler employee tells us that they were never told that they needed to use their time off.
Kahler banquet worker Kathy Michelle says, “I lost 133 hours of PTO vacation time and it was never posted that we needed to have it used up.”
This isn’t the first time Kahler employees have protested. In May of last year they protested over benefits, pay and health care.
Kahler employees also tell us that they haven’t received their settlement money from a 2016 lawsuit over backpay.
As of right now the Kahler Corporation has not responded about the protest.