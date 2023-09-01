K-9 units face forced retirement with marijuana legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One month ago Friday, recreational marijuana was legalized throughout Minnesota.
Now we're looking into how some law enforcement departments are still struggling with the transition - specifically K-9 units.
When the bill legalizing marijuana was making its way through the state legislature, there were concerns from law agencies across the state about their K-9 units.
One month into the process, dogs across the state are out of a job.
The problem is there's no way for these dogs to be retrained to not recognize marijuana.
This can lead to false positives when the dogs are brought in for drug searches.
Two Olmsted County K-9 officers, Jango and Cobra, will be retiring because of this.
Cobra's handler, Deputy Adam Waletzki, says the sheriff's office was already planning for this outcome.
"We quit training our dogs on marijuana," he said. "None of our new dogs will be trained on it with the new legislation passing. We only had a few dogs it affected. Those dogs have reached their term anyway."
Both Jango and Cobra are 10 and 9 years old. They will officially retire sometime in January.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the cost of a new dog for the K-9 unit is up to 12 thousand dollars.
This doesn't include training costs. It takes about 12 weeks to train a dog for K-9 duty.