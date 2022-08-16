K-12 Zumbro Education District gearing up to open brand new facility next month

KASSON, Minn. - Zumbro Education District is made up of 6 school districts throughout the region. After 30 years, the K through 12 public school now has its own facility.
ZED has previously rented space in different towns, like Byron and Stewartville - putting a gap programming. Now, the building, located just down the road from Kasson-Mantorville High School is just a few final touches from being ready to welcome back students in just three short weeks.
“Now we have everything A to Z under one roof, so that is really gonna help us out in the long run. From staffing to our member districts, it's one spot to go to for communication, and we just can't be more excited,” says executive director Patrick Gordon.
The district serves students in different ways, with three onsite school programs serving special education students having difficulty functioning in their home schools, to students who need unique programming to address attendance or mental health needs.
As enrollment continues to grow the new facility will allow them to offer even more programming.
“We're seeing a higher need of our students being referred to ZED, and with this facility, it's not only our facility - but this is a great start to be able to offer that expanded programming,” Gordon add.
Some of that expanded programming covers sensory based needs, culinary classes, and science labs.
There will be guided tours following a ribbon cutting for the new facility on September 6th at 5 p-m with the first day of classes that Friday, September 9th.