Just nine votes spell defeat for Central Springs proposed PPEL

MANLY, Iowa – A proposed physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) for Central Springs Community School District has been narrowly rejected by voters.
The PPEL would have increased property taxes by $1.34 per $1,000 of valuation to generate an additional $6.5 million for the school district over 10 years. Voters in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, and Worth counties just barely voted the idea down, 366 “no” votes to 357 “yes.”
The school district says the money would have been used to replace playgrounds, build a multi-purpose/wrestling room, update and expand labs and equipment, build a greenhouse, improve school safety, and replace school vehicles.