‘Just Between Friends’ ends back- to-school sale

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Just Between Friends, a pop-up consignment shop, ended their back-to-school sale at the Graham Arena Complex today. We spoke with one of their consignors about what it's like to work with Just Between Friends. She was trying to sell various toys, some books, and clothes meant for kids. Her kids clothes were his most popular items at this particular sale. She raked in over $250 from this sale and over $4,000 from all of her sales with Just Between Friends.
“I feel great about making sure that things can go to new homes and not just into the trash and landfill. I don’t like seeing things just go in the trash, especially if it has use or potential use for another family that maybe can’t afford something brand new all the time as well, too," Jamie Johnson, one of Just Between Friends' consignors, said.
Just Between Friends is looking to have a four-day-long sale at Graham Park in April of 2024.