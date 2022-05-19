Jury returns guilty and not guilty verdicts in violent Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a violent robbery outside Apache Mall gets a split decision from his jury.
Elvis Joko Porte, 31 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2020 and charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree tampering with a witness. Police say Porte assaulted an adult man in the parking lot of Apache Mall on July 29, 2020. Court documents state the victim was punched multiple times and Porte took the victim’s backpack. The victim said the backpack held several cell phones and an airsoft gun.
Investigators say the victim had owed Porte about $150 from several months before the attack.
Porte is also accused of threatening a witness to the robbery.
A trial began Monday and the jury has now acquitted Porte of first-degree aggravated robbery but found him guilty of first-degree tampering with a witness and fifth-degree assault. His sentencing is set for June 30.