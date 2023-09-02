Jury orders City of Rochester to pay over $300,000 for Chateau Theatre dispute

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A jury has ordered the City of Rochester to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for breaching a contract over the management of the Chateau Theatre.
St. Paul-based Exhibits Development Group (EDG) was hired by the city in March 2019 to manage and operate the Chateau. In June 2021, the City of Rochester terminated that operating agreement.
In December 2021, EDG filed a lawsuit claiming the City of Rochester had hidden numerous problems with the physical condition of the Chateau Theatre and failed to repair those problems, leading to a long delay in EDG’s ability to open the theater to the public and which continued to hamper EDG’s ability to run the theater as a profitable enterprise.
EDG also accused the city of not informing it about the Heart of the City construction project which began in April 2020 and which EDG claimed severely limited public access to the Chateau Theatre and repeatedly interfered with theater operations.
The lawsuit claimed that EDG, citing these problems, told the City of Rochester in May 2021 that EDG would not reopen the Chateau Theatre until the problems were resolved and that the city was in breach of contract when it then terminated the operating agreement.
A trial on the matter began Tuesday and on Friday, a jury returned a verdict. The jury stated the City of Rochester did breach its contract with EDG and ordered the city to pay $335,137 in damages.