Jury finds Rochester man guilty for Christmas Eve shooting of a woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A jury has found a Rochester man guilty of shooting a woman in the head on Christmas Eve.
Phillip Eugene Turner, 35, received a verdict of guilty Tuesday for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Rochester police say they were called to a multi-unit apartment complex in the 500 block of 19th Street NW on Christmas Day, 2022, to do a welfare check on a 37-year-old woman. Officers say when they knocked on the door, the woman’s five-year-old child answered and said his mother was dead.
The woman, in fact, survived being shot once in the head and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
Turner pleaded not guilty. His trial began on August 15. His sentencing is now scheduled for November 8.