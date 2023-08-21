Jury finds northeast Iowa man guilty of strangling another man to death

WAUKON, Iowa – A jury has issued a guilty verdict in a northeast Iowa murder case.
Andrew Raymond Karvel, 66 of Lansing, had been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Daniel William Lundy, 83. Law enforcement says Lundy was strangled to death on May 9, 2022, in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street in Lansing.
Lundy’s body was discovered on May 9, 2022, and Karvel was arrested on August 17, 2022.
Karvel pleaded not guilty and a trial began on August 16 in Allamakee County. On Monday, the jury found Karvel guilty of second-degree murder. No sentencing date has been set.