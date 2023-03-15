Jury finds man guilty of chase, crash with law enforcement in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – It took prosecutors just a day to convict a man accused of deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle.
The trial of Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, began Tuesday and the jury came back Wednesday with guilty verdicts for second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding while participating in a public offense.
Cullum was arrested on December 29, 2022. Court documents state a fully marked patrol vehicle encountered Cullum around 2:46 am on 5th Street SE in Mason City. Law enforcement says Cullum led the patrol vehicle on a chase that went more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and Cullum deliberately backed into the patrol vehicle to try and disable it before he was captured.
Investigators say the collision caused over $1,500 damage to the front end of the patrol vehicle.
Cullum is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 22 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.