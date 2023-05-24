Jury find Rochester man guilty in assault on ex-girlfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and a one-year-old child has been convicted on most charges.
Rochester police say Jermaine La Johnson Sr., 52 of Rochester, went to the home of an ex-girlfriend on August 7, 2022, grabbed her by the neck and slapped her. Johnson was also charged with striking a one-year-old child lying next to the ex-girlfriend.
Investigators also said Johnson grabbed the victim’s cell phone before she could call 911 and left.
After a two-day trial, a jury found Johnson guilty of two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and two counts of domestic assault. The jury found Johnson not guilty to third-degree assault and interference with an emergency call.
No sentencing date has been set. Johnson is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center without bail.