Jury find Rochester man guilty in assault on ex-girlfriend

Jermaine Johnson

Jermaine Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and a one-year-old child has been convicted on most charges.

Rochester police say Jermaine La Johnson Sr., 52 of Rochester, went to the home of an ex-girlfriend on August 7, 2022, grabbed her by the neck and slapped her.  Johnson was also charged with striking a one-year-old child lying next to the ex-girlfriend.

Investigators also said Johnson grabbed the victim’s cell phone before she could call 911 and left.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Johnson guilty of two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and two counts of domestic assault.  The jury found Johnson not guilty to third-degree assault and interference with an emergency call.

No sentencing date has been set.  Johnson is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center without bail.

