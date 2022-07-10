Jurassic Quest comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Prehistoric species made their way to the Mayo Civic Center this weekend showing The Med City who was here before the doctors, nurses, scientists, and every other human beings were in Rochester.
Long before Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, and BTS were some of the biggest stars on Earth there was dinosaurs. But according to fossil expert Nick Schaefer aka Prehistoric Nick the reptiles dinosaurs and science have a special connection.
"Dinosaurs are what you call a gateway science from geology to physics to biology, even things like astronomy can be taught by dinosaur," says Schaefer.
Since 2014 Jurassic Quest has been traveling to cities putting smiles on children's faces. It's the biggest traveling animatronic dinosaur show in the nation. But it's about more than just entertainment. According to Schaefer, the prehistoric species can be used to inspire the next generation of scientists.
"Places like this obviously in the future you're going to need lots of more doctors, lots of more scientists and specialists. So kids who have interests like dinosaurs, studies show they actually do better in school, especially in fields like sciences," the fossil expert tells KIMT News 3. " The kinds of disciplines it takes to memorize really long dinosaur names or learn their relationships with each other is the same type of skill you need to study science and medicine."
The dinosaurs featured from Jurassic Quest date back to 165 million years ago bringing in some visitors including Ashlynee Knutson to show her son who once roamed the planet.
"We saw it online and we have a three-year and a one-year-old that love dinosaurs so we were excited to come and have an adventurous day here in Rochester," Knutson tells KIMT News 3.
Jurassic Quest is hitting the road for more shows. For a full schedule be sure to click here. Anyone interested in learning more about dinosaurs from Jurassic Quest can text 844-346-6411.