Jurassic Empire visits Rochester for two weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Jurrassic Empire is visiting the Med City for the next tw weeks to educate people about dinosaurs.
With over 50 dinosaurs in the exhibit, the drive-thru function allows people to look at all the dinosaurs from the safety of your car.
Jurassic Empire operations manager Josaph Flohr says, “Being able to bring it to each place throughout the year and educate people in the community, lets the kids get to see some really awesome large dinosaurs. I think that's really what its all about is everybody having fun and coming out for a weekend, do some shopping, come see some dinosaurs.”
The dinosaurs you see and hear when you go were created with the help of paleontologists. When there isn’t a lot of people going throught the exhibit may only take 20 minutes depending on how long you stay at each dinosaur.
Tickets for Jurassic Empire’s dinosaur exhibit can be purchased on the Jurassic Empire website.