June begins with only two state beaches in Iowa with 'no swimming' warnings

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says swimming is not recommended at Pine Lake South Beach in Hardin County.
The DNR’s Beach Monitoring Program says Pine Lake currently has more E. coli bacteria than recommended for swimming. Pine Lake South Beach is one of only two state beaches in Iowa where swimming is not currently recommended. The other is Prairie Rose Beach in Shelby County.
Both McIntosh Woods Beach and Clear Lake State Park Beach in Cerro Gordo County have no warning for bacteria or algal toxins.
The Iowa DNR says high levels of these bacteria indicate that the water has come into contact with fecal material and that pathogens or disease-causing microorganisms may be present. Levels of indicator bacteria above the water quality standard indicate a greater risk of becoming sick for people recreating in the water.