Judge in Devin Weiland case to decide mental competency in the coming days

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The judge in the Devin Weiland case has 90 days to decide if Weiland is mentally competent to stand trial.
However, the Freeborn County Court Administration said the decision is expected to arrive on or before March 31.
Weiland is facing six charges for allegedly shooting more than 70 bullets at civilians and Albert Lea police officers on Nov. 29, 2020.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said a mental competency test falls under motion rule 20.01, which requires an examiner to present findings on an individuals' mental competency through various tests.
Ostrem said the examiner looks at two factors before making a determination.
"So, can the defendant rationally consult with their attorney but then it really comes down do we think that the defendant understands the proceedings and do they have the ability to participate in their defense," Ostrem said.
The key part, Ostrem said, is the ability to participate in a trial.
"The examiner will determine if a person comes with a diagnosis already or they make a diagnosis but it usually is some sort of substantial mental health issue and then how does that impair or impede their ability to fully understand and appreciate what is going on and again, be able to participate," Ostrem said.
The Freeborn County Court Administration said both sides presented their findings on Monday to the judge.
However, Freeborn County Assistant Attorney Abigail Lambert and the Court Administration declined to provide KIMT with the findings made by experts or the name of the experts.