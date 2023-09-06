Joni Ernst finds her 'Small Business of the Week' in northeast Iowa

RED OAK, Iowa - PIVO Brewery and Blepta Studios of Winneshiek County has been named “Small Business of the Week” by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.
PIVO Brewery and Blepta Studios is an equal parts beer brewery, art studio, and event center that prides itself on providing high-quality beers, ciders, food, and art to the Winneshiek County community. Craig and Sara Neuzil founded their business in 2017 when they returned to Iowa following Craig’s 21 years of service in the Air Force.
“From Craig’s time serving our country in the Air Force to his partnership with his wife Sara to create a one-of-a-kind small business in Calmar, the Neuzils have gone above and beyond to give back to their community,” says Senator Ernst. “I’m proud to recognize PIVO Brewery and Blepta Studios for their unique approach to providing northeastern Iowa with high-quality art and beer, and I look forward to watching their continued success.”
Ernst is the Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee in this Congress and says he plans to recognize a small business in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.