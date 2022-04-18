Join the 'Century Club' to support the 2022 RAGBRAI stop in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The RAGBRAI planning committees are raising money to make the bike tour’s stop in Mason City this summer a smashing success.
Locals, former residents, and Mason City fans from around the world are invited to join the “Century Club.” A $100 tax-deductible donation will get you a limited-edition RAGBRAI Mason City t-shirt with the event logo on the front and names of all the donors on the back, artfully arranged into the shape of Iowa and the number 100.
Mason City had adopted the theme “Ride of the Century” for its 2022 RAGBRAI stop because they’ll be hosting thousands of bicycle riders after their 100-mile journey from Emmetsburg, the longest RAGBRAI stage since 1985.
“When we all get behind a cause it's amazing what we can do,” says Jon Prebeck, Chair of the RAGBRAI Mason City Fundraising Committee. “It's a dream to host an event where so many people can see how we come out and engage as a community.”
The fundraiser ends May 31. For more information, click here.