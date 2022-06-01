 Skip to main content
Johnny Depp wins libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Depp Heard June 1 2022

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)

 

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The ruling vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage. The verdict could help the star rehabilitate his image after a televised trial that turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia court over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

