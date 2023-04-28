John Pappajohn's legacy continues to show in the Iowa art community

MASON CITY, Iowa. - The famous Iowa art collector John Pappajohn passed away on April 22nd and the Macnider Art Museum tributes their art gallery's growth to the philanthropist.
John worked with the museum for over forty years to add nationally recognized artwork to their art collection. For several years, the art advocate was in the top 200 art collectors in the world. John and his family created the Pappajohn Print Endowment to provide funding for the museum to buy and secure high-quality pieces of art. The museum believes the endowment has allowed the museum to showcase prominent art pieces to make them have one of the best art collections in the region.
"People don't realize what a wonderful legacy and gift that family, not just John, the entire family . . . really gave back to the community in different ways with their philanthropic interests," said Macnider Art Museum Director, Edith Blanchard.
Outside of the art world, John has also helped establish several different entrepreneurial centers at colleges across Iowa.