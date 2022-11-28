John-Mikal McLuer Sr. talks about grief after deadly Mason City fire: 'Parents aren't supposed to bury their kids'

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tragedy that saddened all of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Back on November 16, four boys were killed in a house fire.
The entire community has come out to support the McLuer family and grieve with them.
KIMT News 3 had the opportunity to speak with John-Mikal McLuer Sr. about what happened that night, and coming to terms with his loss.
"I want the community to know I love my boys to death,” said McLuer, fighting back tears.
John-Mikal battled the flames to try and get his four sons out of the house.
"I opened up the window, when I ripped the screen off, I believe I was blown out the window.”
His arms show the severe burns, evidence he did everything he could to try and save the boys.
"I tried to go back in the house again and the police officer grabbed me and said ‘Lets go this way, lets go to the ambulance’. I was fighting with him and Raven [McLuer’s daughter] said ‘No dad, they're probably gone already."
Now he and his wife Angela are doing their best to rebuild their lives, knowing they will never see their sons again.
"Just having them in my presence, period. I don't care if they hug me or they're mad at me or anything, just having them around is going to be the hardest thing to miss.”
John-Mikal also shared some favorite memories of his cherished sons.
"[John-Mikal] Junior wanted to be a Lego master builder. Odin was just a Toy Story nut. He loved everything about Toy Story. He loved Buzz Lightyear. And Draco man... it seems like Draco was just the annoying one. He was always getting yelled at by his sister, 'Draco don't do that.' He was always getting yelled at by his brother, ‘Draco, give me that back, I was playing with that!’ I call Phenix, Moon-Ivar, because that's what I called him, all his life. When Draco would play with Ivar, those two were like two peas in a pod."
Coping with the trauma is a day-by-day process for the McLuers.
"Mostly it feels like I failed them. I'm their dad. I'm supposed to get them out of the fire. I'm supposed to protect them. I'm supposed to be the one to get stuck in there. Not them. Parents aren't supposed to bury their kids."
He says every family needs to have a fire escape plan, to avoid a tragedy like he's going through.
"Please, please, run your fire drills at your home. Drum that into their brains."