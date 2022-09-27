John Marshall's debate team nationally recognized for 2nd year, among top 100 teams

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second time in only two years John Marshall High School's participation in the National Speech and Debate Association Tournament landed them among the top 100 teams in the nation.
While other schools have try-outs for the team John Marshall accepts any student who would like to participate, many of who are English language learning students, making their top placement even more special.
The team's debate coach Claire Sagstuen says they're the only one of Rochester's three public high schools taking part in the national association.
"We want everyone to walk away feeling like they're a better version of themselves; that they can advocate for what they need and that they know how to work with other people and communicate effectively after they graduate. That's what I hope," Sagstuen explained.
However, beyond the thrill of the win, captain Manasa Yerriboyina says the impact of participation in the program has a much deeper meaning to the students.
She said, "The confidence, our presence, our way of carrying ourselves, that's so important in debate and we learn how to do that in our actual, real lives. So, applying that to reality and getting that in our future and our careers. I think debate had a lot more positive impacts outside just the competitions and tournaments we do."
While other school teams have upwards of 100 participants John Marshall's is made up of around 35 students, many of whom bring a diverse perspective to the team.
"The representation we bring to this community is phenomenal because, especially in this time in our world, we need those voices to be uplifted and we inspire those voices to be uplifted," said Yerriboyina.
Given John Marshall's smaller program their travel budget is limited too. They're allotted $2,000 a year for travel which doesn't allow them to make ever meet in-person.
That means some competitions may have to take place online versus having the opportunity to experience them in real life.
Debate topics include foreign and domestic issues such as prescription drugs prison labor, and paid parental leave which students aim to research from all perspectives.