Jobless rate falls in both Iowa and Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Unemployment in Minnesota and Iowa fell to 2.8% in March 2023.
The jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percent in Minnesota and one-tenth of a percent in Iowa. The U.S. unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5%.
The labor force participation rate stayed the same over-the-month at 68.0% in Minnesota while lowa’s labor force participation rate increased to 68.2 percent.
"A decline in the unemployment rate is good news for Minnesota," said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Temporary Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “While a decline in the number of jobs and no change in the labor force participation rate may seem like a bit of a disconnect, the data trends will even out over time.”
“March’s strong numbers across the board again demonstrate that Iowa’s economy continues to trend in the right direction,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Many Iowa industries still feel economic pressure from ongoing inflation. Regardless of national headwinds, Iowa’s employers continue to hire – especially in health care, education, and manufacturing. Whether you’re looking for that first job or your next great job, the time remains right to take advantage of these tremendous opportunities.”