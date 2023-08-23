Jeremiah Program helping single moms with back-to-school prep

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Area schools are starting up again after summer break.
As students head back to class, single moms are among the folks who sometimes struggle to help their children keep up.
The non-profit Jeremiah Program aims to give these families the extra boost they need.
Around 40 single-mom families live on the non-profit's Rochester campus with several off-campus families receiving help as well.
For these families, the school year often brings a wave of new money problems.
The new school year means buying new school supplies. With inflation, these expenses have only gotten bigger this year.
Childcare shortages have also taken their toll on moms needing to balance work with time for the kids.
Kendra Swenningson lives on campus grounds with her two children. She says the Jeremiah Program works closely with moms like her so their families can get through these difficulties.
"Even if it's just Bri [Rollins], my family coach, helping me manage one of the kids so I can focus on one of my to-do list things, that's something she'll help with in any situation," she said. "Also, I would say the low-income housing piece of it is huge."
Swenningson also advises every single mom to keep a lookout for any resource available to them. If you need help, don't be afraid to ask.
Jeremiah program is looking to open its new childcare development center in Rochester next week. An open house is planned for October 2nd.
More information on Jeremiah Program's Rochester campus can be found on its website and Facebook page.