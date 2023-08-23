 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jeremiah Program helping single moms with back-to-school prep

Jeremiah Program Single Mom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Area schools are starting up again after summer break.

As students head back to class, single moms are among the folks who sometimes struggle to help their children keep up.

The non-profit Jeremiah Program aims to give these families the extra boost they need.

Around 40 single-mom families live on the non-profit's Rochester campus with several off-campus families receiving help as well.

For these families, the school year often brings a wave of new money problems.

The new school year means buying new school supplies. With inflation, these expenses have only gotten bigger this year.

Childcare shortages have also taken their toll on moms needing to balance work with time for the kids.

Kendra Swenningson lives on campus grounds with her two children. She says the Jeremiah Program works closely with moms like her so their families can get through these difficulties.

"Even if it's just Bri [Rollins], my family coach, helping me manage one of the kids so I can focus on one of my to-do list things, that's something she'll help with in any situation," she said. "Also, I would say the low-income housing piece of it is huge."

Swenningson also advises every single mom to keep a lookout for any resource available to them. If you need help, don't be afraid to ask.

Jeremiah program is looking to open its new childcare development center in Rochester next week. An open house is planned for October 2nd.

More information on Jeremiah Program's Rochester campus can be found on its website and Facebook page.

