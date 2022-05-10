Jennifer Carnahan reports being threatened while campaigning in Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. – A Republican candidate for Congress says she was threatened while campaigning Tuesday.
The Faribault Police Department says Jennifer Carnahan, the widow of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, reported to police around 5:25 pm that she had been going door-to-door in the 1000 block of 1st Street SE when she was approached by a male who made several threatening comments to her. Carnahan says the male swerved his vehicle at her as she walked away.
Police are now looking for the individual, described as a white male roughly 18 to 20 years old and driving a blue Ford Focus.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle,” says Police Chief John Sherwin. “We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information. Our investigation remains ongoing at this time”.