Jefferson Elementary School students create a new donut flavor

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A persuasive writing assignment at a Rochester elementary school led to the creation of a new donut flavor at a local bakery.
It all started recently when gifted and talented student specialist Robyn Watts wanted to do a project that was fun, engaging, and relevant.
Watts heard of the project and thought it would make a good fit for her students. The project also teaches students persuasive skills in trying to get their donut made.
Students created their own donuts and the school had to vote for whose were the best ones. Roasted Bliss made the winning donut. It's called the "Camping Donut" and was created by fifth graders Jonas Bates and Peter Larson. The flavor was created because both boys feel S'mores shouldn't just be a summer time treat.
"I'm excited about the donut," says Bates.
Larson is also excited the donut.
"We're proud it made it this far."
Family of one of the students helped finance the project.
"One really neat part of the story was we had a grandparent who last year she lost her husband ," says Watts. "She was very appreciative of the Jefferson community and how they came together to support her and her grandson. When she heard we were doing this project, she volunteered to buy the donuts for each of the fifth grade students."
Jefferson Elementary families who would like to try the donut can order it through Roasted Bliss. Watt plans to do this assignment with her fifth grade students next year.