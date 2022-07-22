Jefferson Elementary develops new playground geared toward students with autism

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One playground at Jefferson Elementary is becoming a little more engaging for students on the autism spectrum.
When the school replaced the playground on other side of the building in 2015, they didn't have the funds to replace the early ages playground.
With the help of the fundraising efforts of the school's PTSA, they were able to raise the funds in one school year.
The equipment is open to all students, but it's designed for students in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Program, which is housed at Jefferson Elementary.
“The old playground was not very fun... they needed to have more touch, more music, a lot of students with autism really like a lot of spinning rides,” says Chelsea Ketchum, Jefferson Elementary PTSA Secretary.
The redesigned playground includes high-sensory features, which the old playground did not meet.
“We hope that the new playground will be so exciting and that kids won't get hurt from equipment that's not designed for them, and it will be a really good inclusive place where kids will have playtime experience to meet their needs too,” Ketchum adds.
The playground is not open for public use yet. In addition to replacing the surface to meet fall protection guidelines, crews will be adding an umbrella, music panels, and a sensory board.
In total the PTSA raised more than $52,000 for the project.