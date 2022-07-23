 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           WINNEBAGO             WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEAR LAKE, FOREST CITY, LAKE MILLS,
MANLY, MASON CITY, AND NORTHWOOD.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  40%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin supports mentorship program with family fun day

  • 0

AUSTIN, Minn. - Saturday at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin was family fun day. 

It’s part of the Dammen Mentorship Program, an opportunity for middle and high school aged kids to help out at the nature center for the summer. 

This family-fun day is full of different activities on the property - like the rubber duck race. 

Nature center director Luke Reese says it's also an opportunity for mentees to get real work experience. 

“Most of these kids have never had a job before... it's an opportunity to see what it might  like to have a natural resources career in life, and it's also a chance to meet other kids with similar interests  and spend a lot fo time outside during the summer.” 

It’s also a way for families to get out and explore nature. 

“I hope the people that come out come back to the nature center with a renewed understanding of hey, we're here to enjoy nature, have fun out in nature, and there's a lot of ways you can do that,” says Reese. 

All funds raised go toward supporting the mentorship program through Friends of Hormel. 

If you missed this one, you can check out events coming up at the Hormel Nature Center.  They will be having a honey harvest in September, followed by their Halloween warm-up in October. 

Their summer program has limited availability - if you're interested visit their website

Recommended for you