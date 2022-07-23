Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin supports mentorship program with family fun day

AUSTIN, Minn. - Saturday at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin was family fun day.
It’s part of the Dammen Mentorship Program, an opportunity for middle and high school aged kids to help out at the nature center for the summer.
This family-fun day is full of different activities on the property - like the rubber duck race.
Nature center director Luke Reese says it's also an opportunity for mentees to get real work experience.
“Most of these kids have never had a job before... it's an opportunity to see what it might like to have a natural resources career in life, and it's also a chance to meet other kids with similar interests and spend a lot fo time outside during the summer.”
It’s also a way for families to get out and explore nature.
“I hope the people that come out come back to the nature center with a renewed understanding of hey, we're here to enjoy nature, have fun out in nature, and there's a lot of ways you can do that,” says Reese.
All funds raised go toward supporting the mentorship program through Friends of Hormel.
If you missed this one, you can check out events coming up at the Hormel Nature Center. They will be having a honey harvest in September, followed by their Halloween warm-up in October.
Their summer program has limited availability - if you're interested visit their website.