Jay C. Hormel Nature Center combating emerald ash borers by releasing wasps

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center combating emerald ash borers by releasing wasps

Wasp Release Block

A wood block tied to an infested ash tree. The block is full of wasps which will feed on the larvae of the emerald ash borers.

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center is becoming Mower County's first biocontrol site - fighting emerald ash borers (EAB) by releasing wasps.

Across southeast Minnesota, EAB have been a major problem for ash trees for years. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture believes these wasps could turn the tides.

The wasps, native to the same part of Asia as EAB, are natural predators of the borers.

Hundreds of wasps will be released from wood blocks every few weeks. The wasps then eat EAB larvae before they do too much damage to the trees.

To some, the releasing of wasps might seem like a bad idea. However, the nature center says these insects are harmless to humans.

"They're gnat sized, they're ant sized, they're very small," said Luke Reese, director of the center. "They're non-stinging unless you are the larvae of an emerald ash borer. They may be flying around you and you would have no idea."

Alone, the wasps won't be enough to wipe out the EAB. Instead, they are meant to control the population.

If the wasps buy researchers enough time, they can find ways to remove the invasive species for good.

As a reminder to anyone planning a camping trip - if your county is under an EAB quarantine, it is illegal to transport firewood outside of the county.

