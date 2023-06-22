Jay C. Hormel Nature Center combating emerald ash borers by releasing wasps

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center is becoming Mower County's first biocontrol site - fighting emerald ash borers (EAB) by releasing wasps.
Across southeast Minnesota, EAB have been a major problem for ash trees for years. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture believes these wasps could turn the tides.
The wasps, native to the same part of Asia as EAB, are natural predators of the borers.
Hundreds of wasps will be released from wood blocks every few weeks. The wasps then eat EAB larvae before they do too much damage to the trees.
To some, the releasing of wasps might seem like a bad idea. However, the nature center says these insects are harmless to humans.
"They're gnat sized, they're ant sized, they're very small," said Luke Reese, director of the center. "They're non-stinging unless you are the larvae of an emerald ash borer. They may be flying around you and you would have no idea."
Alone, the wasps won't be enough to wipe out the EAB. Instead, they are meant to control the population.
If the wasps buy researchers enough time, they can find ways to remove the invasive species for good.
As a reminder to anyone planning a camping trip - if your county is under an EAB quarantine, it is illegal to transport firewood outside of the county.