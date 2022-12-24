Janky Gear tries to help out last-minute holiday shoppers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, a consignment outdoor gear shop tried to help out people who left their holiday shopping to the last minute. Janky Gear had 20% off items storewide and provided their visitors with a hot cocoa bar. One of the reasons the owner, Paige Jehnke, had these two things going on was to make the time she spent there more fun and goofy. She said getting to talk with the customers made it less tough to work on Christmas Eve.
“Just something a little more fun. People are coming and going, and my mom’s here with me today, so still spending time with family, and getting to see customers during this time of year is pretty fun," Jehnke said.
If you want to check the place out, they're going to host a free yoga session there on December 30th. It's scheduled to go from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.