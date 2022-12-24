 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Night of Bitter Cold Wind Chills...

.Although it will not be as extreme as the past few nights, the
combination of brisk northwest winds and bitter cold temperatures
will drive wind chills down into the 20 to 30 below zero range
again tonight and into early Christmas Day.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to
30 below.

* WHERE...All but far southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Janky Gear tries to help out last-minute holiday shoppers

  • Updated
  • 0
Earlier today, a consignment outdoor gear shop tried to help out people who left their holiday shopping to the last minute.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, a consignment outdoor gear shop tried to help out people who left their holiday shopping to the last minute. Janky Gear had 20% off items storewide and provided their visitors with a hot cocoa bar. One of the reasons the owner, Paige Jehnke, had these two things going on was to make the time she spent there more fun and goofy. She said getting to talk with the customers made it less tough to work on Christmas Eve.

“Just something a little more fun. People are coming and going, and my mom’s here with me today, so still spending time with family, and getting to see customers during this time of year is pretty fun," Jehnke said.

If you want to check the place out, they're going to host a free yoga session there on December 30th. It's scheduled to go from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

