It's spring burning season for Iowa's wildlife management areas

DES MOINES, Iowa – Prescribed burns will be conducted this spring at several wildlife management areas in and around North Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resource says areas scheduled for prescribed burns are Union Hills and Ventura Marsh, in Cerro Gordo County; Gladfelter Marsh, Eagle Lake Wetland Complex, Lake Edwards and Pilot Knob, in Hancock County; Buffalo Basins, in Franklin County; Buffalo Center Potholes, Good Neighbors Marsh, Harmon Lake and Hogsback Marsh, in Winnebago County; Elk Creek and Hanlontown Slough, in Worth County; and Lower Morse, in Wright County.
DNR employees will set fires covering up to several hundred acres to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities and reduce wildfire potential. Areas are generally burned on a four to five year rotation.
The DNR says prescribed burns typically begin in mid to late morning and are done by late afternoon or early evening from mid-March to mid-May. Burns will only be conducted under safe weather conditions.