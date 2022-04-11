"It's just devastating," says Minnesota lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America regarding a string of deadly weekend shootings across the country

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a deadly weekend with multiple fatal shootings devastating communities across the country.
In Cedar Rapids, two people are dead and ten more are injured after a nightclub shooting. A birthday party in Indiana ended with gunshots. At least six people were shot. One man died. In Georgia, three people were killed during an armed robbery of a shooting range. In California, two people died and five more were wounded during a neighborhood shooting. In Washington D.C., four people were shot outside a baseball stadium but are all expected to be ok. In New York, one teen was killed and two more were injured during an altercation.
Molly Leutz, Minnesota lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America tells KIMT these kinds of tragedies are always shocking, but they're shocking on a consistent basis. "We see so many of them, it's hard not to just, they start to blend together and that's such a difficult space to be in because we know that these are real people, that these are family members and community members that are being touched by this violence and the ripple effects that go out but it's just devastating," she says.
If you're feeling shocked, upset, or overwhelmed by these tragedies, Leutz explains there are actionable things an individual person or family can do. A lot of it comes down to having conversations in your community. You can talk to your school district about implementing safe gun storage education for families. She encourages you to normalize conversations about gun safety, like asking a parent before your children have a play date if their family owns guns and how they store them— similar to how you'd ask about their meal plans if your child has an allergy. You can also talk to your elected officials about gun sense laws that are important to you.
"For me as a mom, it's really important to push for these good gun laws that we talk about. These common sense gun laws. And also to think about the gun laws that have been coming up in other states," says Leutz. "In Iowa, just to our south. Iowa just instituted permit-less carry and allows guns in bars. We know alcohol and guns are a bad mix. We also know that permit-less carry, which allows people to carry guns without any formal training or anything is a dangerous law," comments Leutz regarding the Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety data, Minnesota has had a 113% increase in gun homicides since 2011.
Right now, Minnesota Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is prioritizing passing laws related to background checks on all gun sales, not just ones done my firearms retailers; extreme risk protection orders; and community violence intervention funding. As gun violence rises across the country and in Minnesota, Leutz feels frustrated by bills that have stalled in the legislature. She stresses this is a nonpartisan issue and not an anti-gun issue, but an anti-gun violence issue.
Today, President Biden announced new steps aimed at regulating ghost guns. They're homemade weapons difficult to trace by law enforcement that have been involved in a rise of violent crimes.