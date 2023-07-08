It's county fair season! Here are the county fairs that start next week

We're making our way through county fair season and more county fairs will be kicking off this second week of July.
In Minnesota, the Dodge County Fair in Kasson and the Winona County Fair in Winona both run from July 12 to July 16.
In Iowa, the Winneshiek County Fair in Decorah runs from July 11 to July 15.
You can find a schedule of events and what to expect at each county fair's website listed below.
Dodge County Fair - https://dodgecountyfreefair.com/
Winona County Fair - https://www.winonacountyfair.com/
Winneshiek County Fair - http://www.winneshiekcountyfair.org