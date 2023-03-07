 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

It's been a snowy winter thus far, and it's not over yet!

Snow is still piled high in some of our cities, even as the spring season inches closer. It's not surprising that some of us still find ourselves having to avoid the mounds, especially if you look at the numbers.

So far, since July 1, Rochester has seen 51.1" of snow. Compare this to last year, when the city had only seen  28.8", and it all starts to make sense. We really have seen a lot of snow, and it's taking it's time to melt away.

The average amount of snow Rochester sees from July 1 to Mar. 6 is 42.9" - so we're 8.2" of snow above that!

A little further south and west, Austin has seen less snow since July 1, but still boasts above normal values. This winter, the city has seen 39.2" of snow, barely beating the average of 35.5"

snow so far - 3/7/2023

Most of our cities have seen above average snow this season, however some of us are no longer seeing it on the ground. Warmer average temperatures across North Iowa have been melting snow quickly.

All of this being said, more snow is on the way later this week so we can expect these numbers to get even higher before we hit the weekend. For the latest details about the incoming winter storm, click here. 

