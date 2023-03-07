It's been a snowy winter thus far, and it's not over yet!

Snow is still piled high in some of our cities, even as the spring season inches closer. It's not surprising that some of us still find ourselves having to avoid the mounds, especially if you look at the numbers.
So far, since July 1, Rochester has seen 51.1" of snow. Compare this to last year, when the city had only seen 28.8", and it all starts to make sense. We really have seen a lot of snow, and it's taking it's time to melt away.
The average amount of snow Rochester sees from July 1 to Mar. 6 is 42.9" - so we're 8.2" of snow above that!
A little further south and west, Austin has seen less snow since July 1, but still boasts above normal values. This winter, the city has seen 39.2" of snow, barely beating the average of 35.5"
Most of our cities have seen above average snow this season, however some of us are no longer seeing it on the ground. Warmer average temperatures across North Iowa have been melting snow quickly.
All of this being said, more snow is on the way later this week so we can expect these numbers to get even higher before we hit the weekend. For the latest details about the incoming winter storm, click here.