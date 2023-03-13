It's almost time to make Rochester 'A Litter Bit Better'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says registration for its annual “A Litter Bit Better” event is now open.
The city says since it began in 2007, volunteers have picked up over 145 tons of litter during the week-long event. Volunteers are still being encouraged to cleanup on their own or with groups that they already regularly gather with, such as their household, family, or workplace during “A Litter Bit Better,” which will take place April 22 through April 30.
Tips for volunteers are available on the event website.
In addition, Rochester residents are encouraged to learn more about best practices for waste disposal and recycling and to consider some of these options:
1. Prevent litter at home
Place all trash in a plastic bag and tie the bag shut before throwing it away. Do not overload your garbage and recycling containers and make sure each container cover closes completely. This helps prevent windblown trash from entering your neighborhood.
2. Recycle
Learn what can be recycled with your curbside hauler or at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. All items should be clean, dry, and empty and then placed loosely in your recycling cart.
3. Household Hazardous Waste
Olmsted County has a Hazardous Waste Facility located at 305 Energy Parkway NE, Rochester, MN 55906 and is open Tuesday - Saturday, 8 AM - 4:30 PM. Some hazardous materials have fees to dispose them, while others are free. Visit www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/garbage-recycling for more details.
4. Trash to Treasure
There are several organizations in Rochester that accept donations of items that are still in good condition, but that you don’t need anymore. Preventing usable items from entering the waste system is a top best practice.