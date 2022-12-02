"It felt like I was losing her all over again," Rochester woman asking public for help with finding stolen package

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Rochester woman is asking the community for help with finding a stolen package that contained personal effects from her late Grandma.
Zoe Cantu said the theft happened in her neighborhood in northeast Rochester, near 15 St. NE and 4 Ave. NE in late Nov.
The package was sent by her aunt and had some of the last remaining physical objects that belonged to her Grandma, Claudia Ramirez Cantu.
Cantu said the package was supposed to arrive on Nov. 17 but started to worry when it had still not arrived a week later.
Fearing the worst, Cantu contacted UPS to see if the package had been delivered.
The mail service company and her neighbors confirmed the package was, indeed, dropped off, which made her realize she had become a victim of porch pirating.
"It felt surreal. It felt like I was losing her all over again honestly," Cantu said.
Cantu said she was looking forward to receiving the irrepleceable items, especially the sweaters, which still had the scent of her Grandma's house on them.
"I had asked my aunt to send one or two sweaters just so that I could have the scent of my home, as a reminder of her and you know. Hang on to one of her jackets or something like that," Cantu said.
But with the theft of the effects, Cantu is worried she will never be able to enjoy some of the last physical memories of her Grandma.
"I was looking forward to reminiscing about some of the memories we had with that box. It is just, the literal worst situation. If I had ordered anything else in the world I could have repurchased it and obviously it a pain and it is horrible when people do porch pirating but these are things that, even if I had a million dollars, these are things that I could never replace," Cantu said.
Cantu is asking anyone with any information, whether that be the person that stole the package or someone who saw something, to contact the Rochester Police Department or to return the package to her.
Some of the items that were in the package can be viewed below.