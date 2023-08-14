Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team's games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)