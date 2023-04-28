Ironwood Springs hosts 17th annual turkey hunt for disabled vets

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Dozens of veterans staying at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch woke up at the crack of dawn Friday for a day of turkey hunting. By the time they were back for brunch, they had already killed three birds.
For those that are invited to the event, though, it means a lot more than bagging a bird - its a chance to heal.
With an abundance of wildlife and nature at ironwood, it's the perfect place for vets to get away and enjoy nature.
Veterans and their families come to the Miracle Lodge to meet up and head out. It's all part of Operation Welcome Home, meant to help vets readapt to civilian life. With 17 years under their belt, the ranch enjoys being able to give back.
"It's an opportunity for us to annually support them and honor them and thank them for their service by taking them outdoors with seasoned hunters and guides to give them the opportunity to hunt," said program director Matthew Van Dixon.
The hunters trek through 12 different plots of land in search of wild turkey while spending time together.
The event relies on sponsors and donations to secure the land, which can sometimes be a challenge for event coordinators like Curtis Mrotek, who's been with the program since it started.
"You have to make sure you secure property," he said. "It's not always easy in Southeastern Minnesota, but we have a lot of kind-hearted people that really support the veterans and it really helps out."
Above even the thrill of the hunt and the outdoors is the support the veterans give each other. Ironwood, which specializes in catering to people with disabilities, prides itself on building connections with disabled vets.
"You get back into that and it really does help with your mental state and your adjustment to being in society, civilian society again," said Ari Schwartz.
Schwartz, a first-time participant who was invited to attend with his brother, was one of the hunters to bag a bird on the first day. Others in the group noticed that his smile never faded.
The turkey hunt is only one of several events involved with Operation Welcome Home. Ironwood has many other programs meant to help military families, as well as anyone with a physical or cognitive disability.
The ranch is always looking for more volunteers and organizations to support their programs and workshops. Their next event is Volunteer Day, where volunteers will help give the grounds some spring cleaning on May 6th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.