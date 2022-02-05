Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch hosts Fun, Frost & Family Day

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- Families bundled up on Saturday for Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch's Fun, Frost & Family Day.
The day is aimed towards providing fun for families living with someone who has Autism Spectrum Disorder.
According to program director Matthew Van Dixon the ranch looks to provide children with opportunities to experience life in a different way.
Attendees had the chance to snow tube, snow paint, and do some crafts.
"We want to give them a place where they can come together and really regroup as a family and to enjoy a day away from the stresses of the world and to just do some really sensory impactful exercises and activities," says Van Dixon.
Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch will be having "Operation Welcome Home" in a couple of weeks. It's a retreat for veterans and their families or families who lost loved ones serving our country.