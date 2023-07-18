Iowa's six week abortion ban put on hold after Iowa judge blocks the abortion restriction

DES MOINES, Iowa. - The law banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy was blocked by a Polk County judge on Monday.
This means abortion is back to being legal for up to 22 weeks into a pregnancy and abortion clinics are back up and running.
Abortion advocates believe the abortion ban violates Iowan’s constitutional rights. While the law is temporarily paused, the Iowa State Board of Medicine is still drafting guidelines for the six-week abortion ban for healthcare providers in case the temporary hold ends.
"As Iowans continue to struggle with understanding what type of healthcare they are allowed to access just shows how harmful this is for patients trying to access healthcare they need," said Ruth Richardson, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.
Planned Parenthood says medical professionals and patients experienced a ton of confusion and anxiety over the weekend after the ban went into law last Friday. Abortion service navigators have seen an increase in patients seeking assistance finding abortion services since the U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
"We believe that part of that increase is because of this manufactured confusion that we continue to find ourselves in. You get whiplash, one moment giving the supreme court case to a special session being called to a temporary restraining order," said Richardson.