Iowa's Secretary of State calls out the 'A-Team' to ensure election security on Nov. 8

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate says state and federal agencies will work to ensure a smooth and accurate election on November 8 in Iowa.
“I can’t emphasize this enough: The integrity of the vote and the safety of voters are my top priorities,” says Pate. “Pre- and post-election audits, paper ballots, and Voter ID are just a few of the many protections in place. Iowans, we’ve got your back, so go out there, make your voice heard, and be a voter.”
The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will assist in monitoring Election Day activity. The State of Iowa is also working with the federal government to ensure elections are protected at every level. Pate says he will also work with fellow state agencies to ensure top level cybersecurity protections.
“In support of this year's election, the Department of Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) will be monitoring cyberthreats jointly with the Iowa National Guard. The State of Iowa Security Operations Center will provide 24-hour-a-day cyberthreat monitoring and heightened support during this year’s elections,” says Shane Dwyer, Chief Information Security Officer, the Office of the Chief Information Officer.
Polls will be open across Iowa from 7 am to 8 pm on Tuesday for the November 8 general election. Voters can visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or their county auditor’s website to find their polling place and other election-related information.
“Intelligence and law enforcement communities at all levels of government have been tasked with ensuring our elections are safe and secure,” says Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “Iowans respect and actively exercise their right to vote and do so with civility and integrity. We take our responsibility to protect this right seriously and will be aggressive in deterring any criminal effort to compromise our system of government.”
“And I’d like to make a request to every voter who goes to the polls on Election Day: Be nice to the poll workers and treat them with respect. They stepped up to provide a civic duty and are putting in long hours. It’s an important job and they’re doing it because they care about our elections,” adds Pate.