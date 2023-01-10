Iowa's Secretary of State asks people to wear blue Wednesday to spotlight human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to wear blue Wednesday in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
“By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”
Secretary Pate’s office oversees Iowa’s Safe at Home program which provides address confidentiality for survivors of trafficking and other violent crimes. He also launched the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative, which has grown to more than 620 members.
“If we aren’t aware of human trafficking-what it is, what it looks like, and what to do-how can we identify those being victimized by it or assist them to freedom, and if we don’t help them, who will?” asked Teresa Davidson, CEO of Chains Interrupted, a Cedar Rapids-based organization that focuses on preventing human trafficking and has specific programs to educate organizations and the community at large on the issue.
Iowans wearing blue on Wednesday to raise awareness and show support for survivors of human trafficking are encouraged to post pictures on social media using #HumanTraffickingAwarenessDay and #IowaSAH.