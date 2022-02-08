Iowa's political parties hold caucuses

MASON CITY, Iowa - Today officially marks 9 months until the general election.
Ahead of November 8, local chapters of political parties across Iowa are meeting with their constituents by nominating captains, going over policies and platform resolutions, electing central committee members and delegates for county conventions, and tending to official party business.
Don O'Connor and Crystal Meier with the Cerro Gordo County GOP and Democrat Parties have seen a handful of new and interested caucus goers at their respective events, and are upbeat about this influx in participants.
"I think people have gotten more involved, they're paying attention. We're seeing it from school boards on up to the top," O'Connor said.
"The important thing is to participate. The important thing is to take action and have a voice in your future," Meier said.
With the current direction of the country, they feel they're getting more people energized to get involved.
"The country is at a pivotal point, and we need all voices heard, not just those who tend to be the loudest in the room," Meier said.
"You really don't have to spend a lot of money getting involved in a grassroots part of politics. Coming here, there's not cost to this. You get to have a say," O'Connor added.