Iowa's Lieutenant Governor named Chair of national association

DES MOINES, Iowa – Adam Gregg has been elected Chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA).
Gregg has been Iowa’s lieutenant governor since 2017 and had been Chair of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association.
“I’m honored to be chosen by my colleagues from across the country to lead the National Lieutenant Governors Association,” says Lt. Governor Gregg. “We will continue to be a leading resource for innovative policy solutions at the state level.”
NLGA thrives under leaders that are willing to participate, share, and learn with their peer seconds-in-command from across the country,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart. “Lt. Governor Gregg’s peers find him to be an engaged leader willing to share ideas, from rural prosperity to emergency medical services.”
The NLGA meets three times a year and is responsible for charting a course of issues and experiences to be available to the nation’s second-highest state officeholders, while working to address issues of mutual concern to all states and territories.
Gregg will begin serving as Chair immediately and his term runs through the summer of 2024.