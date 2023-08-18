 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Iowa's Lieutenant Governor named Chair of national association

Adam Gregg

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg smiles after delivering his inaugural address, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Adam Gregg has been elected Chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA).

Gregg has been Iowa’s lieutenant governor since 2017 and had been Chair of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association.

“I’m honored to be chosen by my colleagues from across the country to lead the National Lieutenant Governors Association,” says Lt. Governor Gregg.  “We will continue to be a leading resource for innovative policy solutions at the state level.”

NLGA thrives under leaders that are willing to participate, share, and learn with their peer seconds-in-command from across the country,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart.  “Lt. Governor Gregg’s peers find him to be an engaged leader willing to share ideas, from rural prosperity to emergency medical services.”

The NLGA meets three times a year and is responsible for charting a course of issues and experiences to be available to the nation’s second-highest state officeholders, while working to address issues of mutual concern to all states and territories.

Gregg will begin serving as Chair immediately and his term runs through the summer of 2024.

