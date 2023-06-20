Iowa's Grassley blasts federal prosecutors over Hunter Biden plea deal

WASHINGTON, DC – Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator says the Hunter Biden plea deal can’t be the end of the investigation.
President Joe Biden’s son will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. The deal was made public Tuesday.
Republican Chuck Grassley issued the following statement on Hunter Biden’s plea deal:
“Since the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden began nearly five years ago, I and my colleagues in Congress have uncovered extensive government and bank records indicative of money laundering as well as foreign business schemes that, in any other circumstance, would raise serious criminal and counterintelligence concerns. Hunter’s laptop, which the FBI has had since 2019, contains records corroborating much of this evidence, as well as evidence of other serious criminal violations. On top of all of that, whistleblowers at the Justice Department and IRS have warned that the FBI and Justice Department have sat on additional verifiable information about criminal conduct that involves other Biden family members, and have failed to follow normal investigative procedures to run that information to ground. All of this information has been provided to the Department. Today’s plea deal cannot be the final word given the significant body of evidence that the FBI and Justice Department have at their disposal. It certainly won’t be for me.”
Grassley says he and Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) first revealed treasury records of flagged transactions in a 2020 report, and later uncovered bank records that established business arrangements with foreign entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Grassley says Justice Department whistleblowers have also claimed that the FBI possesses significant, impactful and voluminous evidence of potential criminality in the Biden family’s business arrangements.