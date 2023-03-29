Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins 2023 Naismith Trophy

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa says Caitlin Clark is the 2020 Naismith Trophy winner as the nation’s most outstanding women’s college basketball player.
Clark, a junior, has already been recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, as well as The Athletic National Player of the Year, and was a unanimous first team Associated Press and All-Big Ten honoree. Clark is also a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, Wade Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Dawn Staley and Nancy Lieberman awards.
The native of West Des Moines has put up more than 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 18 games this year, most in Division I, and 40 times in her career, most in NCAA women’s basketball history. Clark leads the nation’s best offense, averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. In Iowa’s four NCAA Tournament games this March, Clark is averaging 30 points, 11 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 three-pointers and 2.5 steals.
Clark is one of three Hawkeye recipients of the Naismith Trophy since 2019, and the second women’s player. Megan Gustafson was the 2019 honoree, while Luka Garza was chosen in 2021. Iowa is one of just six institutions to have both a men’s and women’s Naismith Trophy honoree (Duke, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Virginia).
Clark and the second-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team will face top-ranked South Carolina on Friday in a national semifinal game at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8:30 pm.