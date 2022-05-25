Iowa's 'Bottle Bill' to be overhauled

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa's "Bottle Bill" has long had a fair share of criticism. Now, for the first time since it was enacted in 1978, is receiving an update.
Under new legislation that was passed by the Senate this week, the handling fee for empty containers turned in to redemption centers will increase to 3 cents, with supporters hoping that the change will help open up more centers across the state. The 5-cent redemption fee for consumers will not change. But the biggest change is that grocery stores and retailers can opt out of the program beginning next July, something that concerns State Senator Amanda Ragan.
"My concern doing this bill means we won't do the more comprehensive legislation to address all of the concerns...the consumer won't have the accessibility to returning their containers. I think they should."
While some organizations collect cans and bottles for redemption to raise funding, Ragan feels that the new law could affect those efforts as well.
"I think we've already seen people discontinue that for fundraising opportunities because of their frustrations. I believe it will continue and that consumers will have more frustration and less opportunities."
The bill heads to Governor Reynolds' desk for approval.