Iowa's Attorney General files appeal to reinstate 'Heartbeat Law' restricting abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa - Attorney General Brenna Bird says she has filed an application for interlocutory appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court to reinstate Iowa’s Heartbeat Law.
Bird says the appeal challenges the temporary injunction granted by the Polk County District Court on Monday that blocked the Heartbeat Law, which bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which typically happens around six weeks of pregnancy.
Bird released the following statement regarding the State’s appeal:
“The right to life is the most fundamental right of all. Today, we are taking our defense of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law to the Iowa Supreme Court to allow the law to go back in effect and protect innocent lives. I’m confident that the law is on our side, and we will continue fighting for the right to life in court.”
Governor Kim Reynolds released her own statement on asking the Iowa Supreme Court seeking to review Judge Seidlin’s decision to grant a temporary injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Law:
“Judge Seidlin stated this week that the Iowa Supreme Court left off last month with an “invitation to litigate” further the standard of review on abortion regulations. Invitation or not, I will never stop fighting to protect our unborn children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators.”