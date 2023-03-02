Iowans who moved in 2022 asked to fill out change of address forms for voting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate is asking Iowans who have moved recently to complete the change of address cards coming in the mail.
Pate says notices are being mailed to 90,948 registered voters in Iowa who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service during the past 12 months.
“We want Iowa’s voter rolls to be as up-to-date and accurate as possible,” says Pate. “Tens of thousands of Iowans move within the state each year. This is an important yearly procedure to ensure those moves are reflected accurately in the voter registration database.”
Pate says state data indicates 38,804 registered voters moved within their county during the past year. 52,144 moved outside their county, but still within the State of Iowa. This is being conducted to ensure full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which requires periodic contact with voters to ensure the most accurate information is on file.