Iowans warned about phony website pretending to be Knoxville car dealer

Brenna Bird

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

ANKENY, Iowa – The public is being warned about a website pretending to be a licensed car dealership.

State Attorney General Brenna Bird and the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection say the phony website, https://pettymotors.com/, has been trying to imitate the real website of Petty Motors, Inc., a legitimate car dealer in Knoxville.

State regulators say if you have had dealings with a company you believe to be either Petty Motors or Petty Motors, Inc. please contact the dealership at (641)891-8980 to verify the authenticity of your interactions.

Consumers can contact the Iowa DOT’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection at invbureau@iowadot.us or the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at (515) 281-5926 to confirm legitimacy or to report any interactions believed to be fraudulent.